BET Awards 2024: 5 Must-See Roles from Actress Danielle Brooks
Academy Award nominated actress Danielle Brooks has firmly established herself as a powerhouse in the entertainment industry.
Brooks rose to fame with her breakout role as Tasha “Taystee” Jefferson in the critically acclaimed Netflix series Orange Is the New Black. She quickly became a fan favorite for portraying the witty Litchfield Penitentiary inmate. Her performance not only earned her widespread recognition but also highlighted her ability to bring depth and nuance to complex characters.
This year, the star is up for “Best Actress” at the upcoming BET Awards 2024. Other contenders include Regina King, Anglea Bassett, Issa Rae, Coco Jones, Fantasia Barrino, Ayo Edebiri, and Halle Bailey. In honor of her nomination, explore her remarkable talent through her many roles.
Don't miss the BET Awards 2024, airing live on Sunday, June 30th, at 8 PM ET/PT, and the return of the BET Experience 2024, a week-long of star-studded performances, workshops, celebrity sightings, and much more. For BET Experience, Presented by Walmart tickets, click here.
Taystee Jefferson in “Orange Is the New Black”
Brooks' breakout performance as Taystee in the Netflix series earned her significant acclaim and a loyal following. Her depiction of the witty and resilient inmate was powerful and deeply heartfelt.
Sofia in “The Color Purple” (Broadway Revival)
Brooks made her Broadway debut in 2015 as Sofia in the musical version of The Color Purple. The role was originally played by media mogul Oprah Winfrey.
The actress would go on to reprise her role in the 2023 film adaptation. The performance earned Brooks her first Academy Awards nomination for “Best Supporting Actress.”
Mahalia Jackson in “Mahalia”
Brooks embodied the iconic gospel singer Mahalia Jackson in the Lifetime television biopic Robin Roberts Presents Mahalia. Her portrayal showcased her versatility and vocal prowess, capturing the essence of the legendary musician.
Shannon in “Master of None”
The actress guest-starred in the acclaimed Netflix series Master of None as the confident and outspoken talent agent, Shannon. She appeared in one episode in the show’s first season and two more times in season two.
Leota Adebayo in “Peacemaker”
Brooks joined the DC Universe in the HBO Max superhero series Peacemaker, playing Leota Adebayo. A former worker at a dog shelter in Gotham City, Adebayo is skilled in weapons training and other assorted super-secret spy craft.
Tune in to the BET Awards 2024 on Sunday, June 30 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on BET.