OMG Hilarious! Here’s How Kylie Jenner Reacted When She Nearly Ran Into Nicki Minaj On The Red Carpet

Made You Look: During The Rise Of Hip Hop's Most Extravagant Era, A New Star Was Born — The Video Vixen | VIXEN.
Every music video needs a leading lady, and these stars didn't come cheap.
As the kids would say, Kylie Jenner didn't want any smoke with current rival Nick Minaj, and her recent sudden decision at the MTV Video Music Awards proved just that.
Just one day after the femcee put her, her boyfriend, Travis Scott, and even their six-month-old daughter, Stormi Webster, on blast for, in her opinion, boosting Scott's album sales, the makeup mogul found herself on the verge of coming face to face with Minaj.
While making her way down the carpet at the event, Jenner spotted the "Barbie Dreams" rapper heading her way as photographers yelled her name as she arrived.
Without thinking twice, Jenner made a B-line and turned around while whispering something to her publicist as they headed back in the opposite direction.
TMZ captured the moment on video. Take a look, below:
Those who have been following Minaj's seemingly daily social media outburts would recall that she slammed the family of three for blocking her from achieving the No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200 with her recently released LP, Queen.
She even went on to call Scott a "hoe n***a of the week" on her Apple Music radio show, so it's safe to say that Jenner may have made the best choice in this scenario.
Read the tweet that started it all among the three — technically, four — below:
(Photos from left: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic, ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images)
Every music video needs a leading lady, and these stars didn't come cheap.
COMMENTS