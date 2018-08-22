OMG Hilarious! Here’s How Kylie Jenner Reacted When She Nearly Ran Into Nicki Minaj On The Red Carpet

As the kids would say, Kylie Jenner didn't want any smoke with current rival Nick Minaj , and her recent sudden decision at the MTV Video Music Awards proved just that.

Just one day after the femcee put her, her boyfriend, Travis Scott, and even their six-month-old daughter, Stormi Webster, on blast for, in her opinion, boosting Scott's album sales, the makeup mogul found herself on the verge of coming face to face with Minaj.

While making her way down the carpet at the event, Jenner spotted the "Barbie Dreams" rapper heading her way as photographers yelled her name as she arrived.

Without thinking twice, Jenner made a B-line and turned around while whispering something to her publicist as they headed back in the opposite direction.

TMZ captured the moment on video. Take a look, below: