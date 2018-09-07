Gloria Govan Suffers A Brutal Loss In Custody Battle With Ex Matt Barnes

It was recently reported that her ex-husband, Matt Barnes , asked a judge for a restraining order after the former Basketball Wives star attacked him at their sons' school. As a result of this, his order was granted and, in the process, Govan suffered another major loss that affects their family dynamic immensely.

According to TMZ, Govan lost temporary custody of the former couple's twin boys, with the judge further demanding that she stays at least 100 yards away from them.

The former reality starlet can reportedly see the kids once a week for a total of four hours but a professional monitor must be present during that moment. She must also cover the fee for the monitor.

It is further reported that Govan is not allowed to leave L.A. County during the visits and is only permitted to be in Barnes' vicinity while picking up their twin sons and dropping them off.

Barnes' attorney, Samantha Spector, shared a few words with TMZ Sports about the proceedings: "Today wasn't about Matt or Gloria. It was about the children and their safety. This was a good day for those kids, and that's all that matters."

Govan is set to have her day in court in the coming weeks to fight the current custody arrangement.

For now, Barnes is taking to Instagram to react to the drama surrounding his family: