Kenan Thompson Reveals Shocking Details About Kanye West's 'SNL' Debacle

Most recently, one of the series' main comedians, Kenan Thompson , made a shocking revelation about what was happening among the cast and crew while the rapper went on his tangential rant defending his "Make America Great Again" hat.

Days after Kanye West 's unexpected and cringeworthy pro-Trump-themed Saturday Night Live rant, the internet, as well as the show's stars, is still talking about it.

In an interview on Late Night With Seth Meyers, Thompson explained that West somewhat held the cast hostage during his polarizing rant.

"He voiced his opinion very loudly and for a long time," he said. "We're all entitled to voice our opinion [but] I don't know if that's the moment to hold people hostage like that."

Thompson went on to explain that he decided not to join the rest of the cast on-stage for 'Ye's speech, and, judging from the outcome, he has no regrets.

"As soon as he said, 'Hey, join me on stage everybody,' I was like, 'There goes the little cheese in the mousetrap. It's going down!'" he added.

The actor/comedian specified that he initially left the stage as he wanted a clearer view to watch the musical performance, but felt badly for his colleagues, who were essentially trapped when West unexpectedly went off the rails.

"I felt so bad for those guys," he said. "It's hard to stand there and not be able to debate somebody who's going so far against your personal opinion, as well, and just stand there and take it."

Watch him explain it all in the clip, below: