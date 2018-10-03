Gimme My Check: These Three 'Real Housewives Of Atlanta' Stars Just Scored Huge Pay Raises

The forthcoming season of the Real Housewives of Atlanta sees many of the series' main stars receiving a significant pay increase, with three, in particular, receiving big bucks for their talents.

According to Radar Online, Kandi Burruss, Cynthia Bailey and RHOA OG NeNe Leakes scored the highest pay raises of the bunch.

Kenya Moore and Sheree Whitfield's firings reportedly freed up a large chunk of the show's budget, allowing them to up the salaries of the remaining cast members, significantly.

Specifically, the site reports that Kandi's salary has increased from $2 million to $2.2. million, and Bailey's was upped from last season's $1.6. million to $1.75 million. Leakes, who was ranked as the highest earner of the entire Real Housewives franchise, will reportedly be raking in $2.75 million, an increase from last season's $2.5 million.

Elsewhere on the list are Porsha Williams, whose pay was increased from $800,000 to $1.25 million. Newcomers Shamari DeVoe and Tanya Sam will reportedly make their debuts with $250,000 and $100,000, respectively.

Also, interestingly, now ex-Housewife Kenya Moore, who raked in $1.5. million in season 10, was fined $125,000 for not sharing her secret marriage with the show's producers.

The explosive drama of the last season of RHOA seemed to pay off as well as the show ended up being the highest rated on Bravo, at the time.

Are you ready for season 11?