Pooch Hall's 'DUI' Arrest Sparks DCFS Investigation

Now, new reports indicate that Hall is in even deeper hot water as the incident has caught the attention of children's services.

It was recently reported that former The Game star Marion "Pooch" Hall was arrested for DUI and felony child endangerment after allegedly having his 2-year-old son steer the wheel in his place.

According to TMZ, law enforcement sources revealed that the Los Angeles County Department of Children and Family Services has opened an investigation into Hall's case in the wake of the alcohol-fueled incident.

While details are scarce surrounding the alleged investigation, the site reports that DCFS workers will want to interview the entire Hall family and further run the actor's record to see if his most recent behavior is common or just a one-time occurrence.

If the latter is the result, DCFS may be inclined to let the court handle whatever punishment they see fit for Hall. The report further states that there is no concrete reason, thus far, for the child to be removed from his mother's custody as she and Hall live together.

Per our previous story, the Ray Donovan star was arrested on Wednesday night after police say he was driving with a severely elevated blood alcohol level of .25 with his toddler son on his lap with his hands on the wheel. The car eventually crashed into a parked vehicle.

While Hall was arrested and jailed on $100,000 bail, the child was release to his mother.