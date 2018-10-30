‘Love & Hip Hop’ Star Spice Pens Epic Post Explaining Why She Bleached Her Skin

Grace "Spice" Hamilton recently sent the internet into a frenzy after she posted a photo of herself with an intensely lighter complexion. The photo sparked rumors that the Jamaican reality star bleached her skin, but the chatter eventually subsided after she admitted it was all a stunt to promote her single "Black Hypocrisy," which touches on the issue of colorism. Now, however, she's back, and she's alluding to her new appearance possibly being a permanent change.

The dancehall and Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta star recently posted a photo of herself, outdoors, rocking her washed out skin-tone. In the capton, in addition to slamming her critics, she claimed that her skin color change may be more than just makeup. "Now every one begging me back for the 'Black' spice but did they appreciate the 'black' spice when i was repping for dark skin women for 30 years?" she wrote. "I hear some say ok spice we get it now and i learn my lesson but have you ? They say it's Make up but is it ?" Read her full caption, below:

As expected, her statement only managed to make things worse, with irritated fans taking to the comment section urging her to give it up. What's your take? Do you think she should keep the charade going or is it time to let it go?

Written by Moriba Cummings