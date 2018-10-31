Swinging Or Nah? Will And Jada Address Two Of The Biggest Rumors That Plagued Their Relationship

Most recently, however, continuing the pro-sharing spirit the two have seemingly adopted, they have decided to expose their thoughts on those rumors, explained whether or not two of the most popular ones are true.

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith 's marriage has been plagued with countless rumors over its 21-year run, but the couple has refrained from publicly addressing them.

Getting personal on Pinkett-Smith's popular Facebook Watch talk show, Red Table Talk, the two delved into a deep conversation about love and relationships, leading to them responding to the rumors.

They first addressed the chatter that they were practicing members of the church of Scientology, with Will clarifying, "We've never been Scientologists."

The two then went on to clear up the arguably most long-standing rumor attached to their romance to date: them reportedly being swingers.

"We've never been swingers," the actor directly responded, with Jada reiterating, "We've never been swingers. If people understood that, that's a specific lifestyle."

These confessions come on the heels of a slew of others the couple shared in the past week, with some of them majorly shocking their fans.