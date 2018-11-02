Um, What? ‘L&HH’ Star Spice Reveals The True Reason She Decided To Lighten Her Skin

ATLANTA, GA - OCTOBER 04: Grace "Spice" Hamilton attends the "Dime Trap" Album release Event at The Trap Museum on October 4, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)

Um, What? ‘L&HH’ Star Spice Reveals The True Reason She Decided To Lighten Her Skin

Are you buying it?

Published 5 days ago

Love & Hip Hop star Grace "Spice" Hamilton recently came under fire for leading fans on to believing that she bleached her skin.

Now, after being accused of spearheading what many are dubbing as a publicity stunt, the reality starlet/dancehall musician has issued a lengthy statement detailing why she chose to alter her physical appearance.

In an extensive Instagram caption accompanied by a photo of her sitting on a throne donning her natural skin complexion, Spice said that she temporarily changed her appearance to "bring a taboo topic to the fore front." The topic in question: colorism.

"I chose to do this in the manner I did because I believe Colorism is plagiarizing our black community," she wrote. "While it appeared as if I had 'bleached' my skin, causing a world wide debate, and even though the picture was obviously birthed around my single titled 'Black hypocrisy' and my mixtape Captured."

After going on to "openly say it was not a 'publicity stunt,'" she explained that she simply sought to "create awareness to 'Colorism' and it was more so done intentionally to create shock value."

See her fully explain her motives, below:

View this post on Instagram

On October 22nd I posted a picture of myself where i looked like I altered my appearance and metamorphosis to match the “Eurocentric beauty standards”. I fearlessly addressed an issue that has been swept under the rug and boldly took the stance in bringing a taboo topic to the fore front. I chose to do this in the manner I did because I believe Colorism is plagiarizing our black community. While It appeared as if I had “bleached” my skin, causing a world wide debate, and even though the picture was obviously birthed around my single titled“Black hypocrisy” and my mixtape Captured.I want to openly say it was not a “publicity stunt”. I wanted to create awareness to “Colorism” and it was more so done intentionally to create shock value so that I could have the worlds undivided attention to deliver the message in my music. There are dark skin women across the world complaining every day that they are being downplayed and degraded, but the raw truth is it is us “black women” and “black men” that are fighting against each other and tearing down our own race. It’s evident in the social media comments every day, I myself have lived through it all being downgraded by my dark complexion. Would the message in my song have been received as well as it did world wide if I didn’t go to the extreme with the picture? The truth is no it would have probably been just another Spice hit song; so yes I had to go the extra mile to ensure my message be heard. Most people got a misconception that I was boosting “Skin bleaching” but ironically it was the opposite. I used myself as an example of what people from the black community is causing other women to do because of how society makes them feel. Yes “Black is beautiful” we say it every day but are we showing love to our black women? This topic is long and I could spread it so far but mi tired fi type Lol. The fact is Colorism is happening in the homes ,school and businesses but I’ll leave it till my next post. To put a end to the debate “I DID NOT BLEACH MY SKIN” and I quote “Proud a mi color, love mi pretty black skin, respect due to mi strong melanin” words from my “Black Hypocrisy” song that I wrote from my heart.

A post shared by Grace Hamilton (@spiceofficial) on

Written by Moriba Cummings

(Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN CELEBS

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in celebs

Carl Weber's The Family Business

Tuesday, Nov. 13 9/8C

A Family That Knows

AIRS
0

days

00HRS
00MIN
00SEC