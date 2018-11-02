Um, What? ‘L&HH’ Star Spice Reveals The True Reason She Decided To Lighten Her Skin

Now, after being accused of spearheading what many are dubbing as a publicity stunt, the reality starlet/dancehall musician has issued a lengthy statement detailing why she chose to alter her physical appearance.

Love & Hip Hop star Grace "Spice" Hamilton recently came under fire for leading fans on to believing that she bleached her skin.

In an extensive Instagram caption accompanied by a photo of her sitting on a throne donning her natural skin complexion, Spice said that she temporarily changed her appearance to "bring a taboo topic to the fore front." The topic in question: colorism.

"I chose to do this in the manner I did because I believe Colorism is plagiarizing our black community," she wrote. "While it appeared as if I had 'bleached' my skin, causing a world wide debate, and even though the picture was obviously birthed around my single titled 'Black hypocrisy' and my mixtape Captured."

After going on to "openly say it was not a 'publicity stunt,'" she explained that she simply sought to "create awareness to 'Colorism' and it was more so done intentionally to create shock value."

See her fully explain her motives, below: