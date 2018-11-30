Insensitive Or Nah? NeNe Leakes Slams Terminally Ill Husband For Being 'Mean, Grouchy And Evil For No Real Reason'

Fans of the currently airing season of the Real Housewives of Atlanta are likely well aware that cast member NeNe Leakes's husband, Gregg, has been publicly battling cancer, with much of his struggles airing in the past few episodes. Since his battle has been shown on the series, the couple appears to have been experiencing their own personal trials, with Gregg recently posting an inspirational text message thread between him and his friends. His wife's response to it, however, took many by surprise.

Below the text message thread that he captioned, "To all my Men... Happy Brothers Day... Thx for touching my life," his wife commented, "You need to pray for yourself! This mean, grouchy, evil stuff u pulling these days are NOT cool." Take a look, below:

After being slammed for her seemingly insensitive approach to what many deemed as an innocent post by her terminally ill husband, Leakes took to Twitter to vent a bit more. "I would just think if i have or had cancer, i would see life so differently!" she wrote. "Not being mean, grouchy and evil for no real reason! But that's me. Pray for me."

I would just think 🤔 if i have or had cancer, i would see life so differently! Not being mean, grouchy and evil for no real reason! But that’s me. Pray for me — NeNe Leakes (@NeNeLeakes) November 29, 2018

When one of her followers pointed out to her that, sometimes, patients lash out at their closest family members during their cancer battle, she responded, "Naw don't think i can do it," before adding, "I'm ALWAYS the bad guy so I'll take that if you only knew." Gregg and NeNe first married in 1997, and separated and divorced in 2010. They eventually remarried in 2013 and have remained together since then. We hope the two can resolve whatever issues they are currently facing in their marriage. Watch Gregg speak on his battle with cancer on RHOA in the clip, below:

Written by Moriba Cummings