Kylie Jenner Posts Pic That Appears To Confirm She And Travis Scott Are Engaged

Kylie Jenner and her boyfriend/the father of her child, Travis Scott , have the internet convinced that they are currently engaged, or possibly even married, based on this one social media post.

On this past Monday night, Jenner took to her Instagram Story where she posted a photo of the couple completed with a diamond ring emoji between them.

This proved to be a clear indication to her followers that the rapper popped the question, and she said yes. On the other hand, this could simply be the reality star trolling for attention, a technique that her family has grown notorious for adopting.

Take a look at the post, below: