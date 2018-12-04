Kylie Jenner Posts Pic That Appears To Confirm She And Travis Scott Are Engaged

Made You Look: During The Rise Of Hip Hop's Most Extravagant Era, A New Star Was Born — The Video Vixen | VIXEN.
Every music video needs a leading lady, and these stars didn't come cheap.
Kylie Jenner and her boyfriend/the father of her child, Travis Scott, have the internet convinced that they are currently engaged, or possibly even married, based on this one social media post.
On this past Monday night, Jenner took to her Instagram Story where she posted a photo of the couple completed with a diamond ring emoji between them.
This proved to be a clear indication to her followers that the rapper popped the question, and she said yes. On the other hand, this could simply be the reality star trolling for attention, a technique that her family has grown notorious for adopting.
Take a look at the post, below:
This came just before the "Sicko Mode" rapper was accused of cheating on Jenner — rumors that he firmly denied in an Instagram Story post.
"Trolls always wanna create some fake s**t to destroy real love," he wrote. "GOING OVER BOARD TO MAKE S**T LOOK LIKE IS NOT IS EVIL... I hate acknowledging s**t. But quit try to take joy from s**t that's good. I pray god blocks out all evil."
(Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)
TRENDING IN CELEBS
Every music video needs a leading lady, and these stars didn't come cheap.
COMMENTS