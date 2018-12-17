Jada Pinkett-Smith Confesses She Became 'Extremely Suicidal' At A Very Unexpected Point In Her Career

Jada Pinkett-Smith recently tweeted about relating to Pete Davidson 's recent suicidal meltdown, and in the latest episode of her Facebook Watch series, Red Table Talk , she went into more detail about what her experience was like in that dark moment.

According to People, during the episode, the actress opened up about previously struggling with suicidal thoughts when she achieved a certain level of success in her career. She went on to share that she now realizes that she was having a nervous breakdown.

"I had gotten to LA and gotten a certain amount of success and realized that that wasn't the answer," she said. "It wasn't what was going to make everything OK. [It] actually made this worse. I was extremely suicidal, I had a complete emotional collapse."

Attempting to describe exactly what she was feeling, she added, "It's like when you just don't have control over [your] emotions, your thoughts, you feel completely and utterly out of control. I don't even think at that particular time I understood what I was going through."

This comes just a couple days after the Girls Trip star urged Davidson to "hang in there" in a heartfelt tweet.

"I'm praying for you Pete. I've been there. It gets better," she added.