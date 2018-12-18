Kylie Jenner Drags Blac Chyna In Explosive Leaked Emails

Despite their rumored disdain for one another, neither has publicly dragged the other in ways that many may imagine. However, some explosive emails allegedly penned by Jenner apparently detail exactly how she feels about the former stripper, and not an insult was spared.

Kylie Jenner and Blac Chyna 's dysfunctional history isn't much of a secret as the two once dated the same man, with the latter even conceiving a child with him.

According to Radar Online, the beauty mogul dragged her brother Rob's baby's mother in the scathing emails, calling her "toxic" and "fake" prior to her suing the famous family.

In court documents obtained by the site, Jenner and her older sister Khloé Kardashian detailed the family's plan to cancel Chyna's reality series with Rob, aptly titled Rob & Chyna.

The young mother wrote in a December 2016 stamped email that she felt "very strongly about canceling Season 2 [of] Rob & Chyna," the site reports.

"The reason Chyna wants to be with my brother is for this show," she allegedly continued. "She does not love Rob and their relationship is too fake and destructive."

She even reportedly offered to film more episodes of Keeping Up With the Kardashians to "make up for all the episodes Rob & Chyna are suppose to bring in," she wrote on December 20, 2016. "We all know filming isn't my favorite but I will sacrifice and promise you guys episodes and stories."

In another email obtained by the site, Jenner reportedly slammed a postpartum Chyna in more detail.

"The public has been exposed to what a fake relationship they have and it's embarrassing and makes us all look fake," she continued. "The show is giving this toxic woman money and exposure she lives and breathes for... Her association is detrimental to our family and Keeping Up With the Kardashians."

As previously reported, a Los Angeles judge recently ordered that communications between the Kardashian sisters, producers of the show and the E! Network be handed over to Blac Chyna and her attorneys. A trial date has been scheduled for February 2020.