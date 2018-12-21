Welp: Cardi B And Offset Spotted Together On Baecation Weeks After Announcing Their Divorce

ATLANTA, GA - NOVEMBER 23: Cardi B and Offset attend the Atlanta Hawks vs Boston Celtics game at State Farm Arena on November 23, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

They're living it up in Puerto Rico.

Published 4 days ago

It looks like operation #TakeOffsetBack was a success.

Weeks after Cardi B announced her separation from Offset, the "Money" emcee was spotted enjoying a tropical baecation with her estranged husband.

TMZ obtained photos of the estranged couple living git up on jet skis in Puerto Rico.

According to eyewitness, both Bardi and the Migo's emcee looked "very much like a couple," as they played on and in the ocean.

Cardi, who is slated to perform at the Electric Holiday festival in San Juan, announced that she ended things with Offset on December 4. Despite their split, Cardi came to Offset's defense when fans clowned him for interrupting her historic Rolling Loud performance in an attempt to apologize for his wrongdoings.

The Kulture 2 rapper was accused of trying to set up a threesome with two women and issued a slew of public apologies to win his wife back.

Written by BET Staff

(Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

