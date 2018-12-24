Report: Wendy Williams Allegedly Set To Divorce Husband Kevin After He Reportedly Impregnated His Rumored Mistress

From opening up about an arm injury to apologizing to fans for her recent performance, it appeared as though all of Williams' issues stemmed from her health, but if new rumors are true, she has a lot more going on than many people expected.

Veteran day time talk show host Wendy Williams has been through a lot over the last few weeks.

According to Love B. Scott, Williams is going through some serious trouble in her marriage.

The popular blog published a post with alleged details from an inside source who revealed the former radio personality recently discovered shocking details about her husband Kevin Hunter and his alleged mistress.

"She’s allegedly pregnant and still living just down the street from their house. Word around the show is that they’re going to divorce sometime now that little Kevin has gone college," the source explained.

The Wendy Williams insider also told addressed concerns about her health. "She’s wobbly all the time, and has been cussing out Whoopi Goldberg behind-the-scenes — without Whoopi being anywhere near."

Opening up about the impact that it has on her popular show's staff, the source continued, "[The staff] is routinely having to adjust to her health issues — i.e. not walking out for the beginning of the show, zoning out during segments, etc. They’re really embarrassed about the whole situation."

Despite recent reports Wendy Williams has yet to publicly address rumors of a potential divorce or whether or not her husband is expecting a child with another woman. The one thing she has addressed is her performance.

Check out Wendy Williams' statement below: