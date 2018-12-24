Report: Wendy Williams Allegedly Set To Divorce Husband Kevin After He Reportedly Impregnated His Rumored Mistress

Made You Look: During The Rise Of Hip Hop's Most Extravagant Era, A New Star Was Born — The Video Vixen | VIXEN.
Veteran day time talk show host Wendy Williams has been through a lot over the last few weeks.
From opening up about an arm injury to apologizing to fans for her recent performance, it appeared as though all of Williams' issues stemmed from her health, but if new rumors are true, she has a lot more going on than many people expected.
According to Love B. Scott, Williams is going through some serious trouble in her marriage.
The popular blog published a post with alleged details from an inside source who revealed the former radio personality recently discovered shocking details about her husband Kevin Hunter and his alleged mistress.
"She’s allegedly pregnant and still living just down the street from their house. Word around the show is that they’re going to divorce sometime now that little Kevin has gone college," the source explained.
The Wendy Williams insider also told addressed concerns about her health. "She’s wobbly all the time, and has been cussing out Whoopi Goldberg behind-the-scenes — without Whoopi being anywhere near."
Opening up about the impact that it has on her popular show's staff, the source continued, "[The staff] is routinely having to adjust to her health issues — i.e. not walking out for the beginning of the show, zoning out during segments, etc. They’re really embarrassed about the whole situation."
Despite recent reports Wendy Williams has yet to publicly address rumors of a potential divorce or whether or not her husband is expecting a child with another woman. The one thing she has addressed is her performance.
Check out Wendy Williams' statement below:
To My Wendy Watchers, I sincerely apologize if you feel that today's show was less than stellar. I’m on your TV screens every day wanting to spread laughter, entertainment and cheer. As I reported earlier in the week, I have a hairline fracture on my upper arm, which hurts like hell. I’ve never broken a bone or experienced a fracture in my life. In the key place where the fracture is, and trying to scurry around and do too much, I am now paying the price. I've never taken a pain medication in my life (except when I got snatched over 20 years ago) until this week. I did that to power through and try to deliver a great show for you, against the better judgement of the many people around me who genuinely care for my well-being. I really do ride or die for my craft and give 200%. Not to mention everyone is aware at this point about my thyroid condition (don’t cry for me Argentina). For all my fellow thyroid sufferers, you know what the deal is. And for those that don’t: I encourage you to please read up. Needless to say, whatever today's performance was with the legendary The Lox, who said such nice things, I have no regrets and I appreciate everyone’s genuine concern for my wellness and care. I promise you a better Wendy in 2019. I will get some much needed rest and healing over these next couple of weeks. (Yes I am definitely juicing over the next couple of weeks). Sorry again. I love you all. Happy Holidays!
