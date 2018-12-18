Report: Wendy Williams' Friends Are Seriously Concerned About Her Health

While she was open about her health woes, many people close to her are reportedly convinced that something more serious is going on.

Sources close to the veteran talk show host told Radar Online that Williams "can barely stand at times, and has totally checked out. It's a major problem."

Prior to Williams' recent disclosure, she addressed concerns fans had about the fact that she began sitting down more while hosting her talk show. "So it has come to my attention…that you all are noticing that I sit, a lot. I love to have several seats. I don’t just sit here, I’ve been sitting in the audience, I sit to do demo projects as well," she explained.

Adding a little spice to her explanation, Williams added, "You know why? Cause I want to. Cause this is my show, and this is how I want to do it. I bust my a** on this show, every single day."

Williams has had a few health woes over the last year. On Halloween 2017, she fainted on live television, but claimed she overheated in her costume. She would go on to take a hiatus from her Wendy Williams Show due to complications from "flu-like symptoms."

We hope you get well soon, Wendy.