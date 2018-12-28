Report: Wendy Williams Responds To Rumors Her Husband Had A Secret Love Child

It is now being reported that the talk show maven has had quite a visceral reaction to the chatter surrounding her man and his alleged dirty dog ways.

Wendy Williams has, ironically, been the topic of gossip headlines for the past few days after reports surfaced of her husband and business partner, Kevin Hunter , allegedly conceiving a love child with his mistress.

According to Hollywood Life, Williams, who is currently on hiatus from her eponymous talk show, laughed off the rumors, with the site claiming that she is not at all concerned that her husband is leading a double life.

"Wendy's marriage with Kevin is as solid as ever," an insider shared. "She is laughing at some of the infidelity rumors, which have popped up yet again."

The source stressed that, despite earlier reports, Williams "is happily married" and "has no plans to leave or divorce Kevin."

Extending the irony of the ordeal even further, Williams reportedly does not fancy the negative attention her marriage is garnering as a result of the widespread rumor.

"Wendy doesn't appreciate people taking shots at her or her marriage," the source added.

Since the alleged news surrounding her husband has hit the internet, a slew of celebrities, including the likes of 50 Cent, reality star Masika Kalysha, and former Family Matters star Cherie Johnson, has reveled in her getting a taste of her own medicine.