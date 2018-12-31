Reginae And YFN Lucci Flirt On Social Media After Announcing Relationship 'Break'

Despite Reginae Carter recently sharing that she and her rapper boyfriend, YFN Lucci , have decided to " cool off " from one another, the two have recently sparked rumors that they may be either getting back together or are toying with their followers.

The young scion recently took to Instagram where she shared a romantic photo with Lucci, sparking comments from her followers that the two have decided to remain an item.

"He looked at her the way all women want to be looked at by a man," she captioned the picture.

Adding more fuel to the chatter, Lucci took to the comment section below the post, himself, to simply add two heart eyed emojis.

Take a look at the original post, below: