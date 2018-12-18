Reginae Carter Explains Why She Decided To 'Cool Off' Her Relationship With YFN Lucci

Reginae Carter 's relationship with her rapper boyfriend, YFN Lucci , has been on a steady decline for the past few months as the young scion recently explained that, after taking some time to think, she's decided to "cool down a bit" from her man of nine months.

In a clip from an upcoming episode of T.I. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle, after sharing with her mother, Toya, that she got the part in the upcoming all-Black-casted Pride and Prejudice Lifetime remake, Reginae revealed that she's decided to step back from her romance with Lucci. Instead, she's making a conscious effort to focus primarily on her burgeoning acting career.

"We were kind of going through something and the world [had] seen it on social media," she said in the clip. "So, it was a lot going on that's why I barely could talk about this right now. But I gotta zip it on up, 'cause I have to go on set and I have to work and do what I love and do what's going to make me my coins."

Reginae, 20, and YFN Lucci, 27, have been romantically linked for approximately nine months now. Throughout their relationship, the former's mother, Toya, expressed her disapproval of her older daughter dating a rapper seven times her senior.

Watch Reginae share her decision with her mom in the clip, below: