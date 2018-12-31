Wendy Williams Officially Breaks Her Silence On Husband's Cheating Scandal

Since the news went viral online, the talk show maven, who is currently on hiatus from her eponymous talk show, has remained mum. However, she recently took action, through her lawyers, against the site that published the original story about her man's alleged infidelity.

Well-known gossipper and tabloid die-hard, Wendy Williams , has found herself in the hot topic hot seat after reports began circulating that her husband and business partner, Kevin Hunter , had a love child with his alleged mistress.

According to Love B. Scott, the source that broke the story that has since spread like wildfire, Williams' attorneys sent them a cease and desist "demanding a retraction."

The gossip site, which Williams frequently sources for numerous subjects during the "Hot Topics" segment of her show, shared that, part of the message claimed that "Mrs. Wendy Williams-Hunter and Mr. Kevin Hunter categorically deny each and every allegation made by your 'sources,' even if not specifically enumerated herein."

This comes after Hollywood Life also reported that Williams laughed off the rumors surrounding her beau, with the site claiming that she is not, at all, concerned that he is leading a double life.

An insider, outlined by the site, stated that the Hunters' marriage "is as solid as ever," and that the former radio hostess "is laughing at some of the infidelity rumors, which have popped up yet again."

They further specified that she "has no plans to leave or divorce Kevin."