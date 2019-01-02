Report: Kim Kardashian And Kanye West Are Expecting Their Fourth Child

2019 is off to an eventful start for Kim Kardashian and Kanye West as the couple is reportedly set to expand their family with a new addition.

According to Us Weekly, "multiple sources" have confirmed that the two are expecting their fourth child together, via surrogate.

In was initially reported, back in August 2018, that the two, who also used a surrogate to conceive their third child, Chicago, had one embryo left — a male. Now that it has allegedly been planted, he is said to arrive "in very early May."

This would mark the couple's fourth child. They are currently parents to North, 5; Saint, 3; and Chicago, 11 months.

It is likely that the reality starlet is over the moon as another source shared that she has "always wanted four kids."

If the news proves to be true, we send our heartfelt congratulations to the Kardashian-Wests!