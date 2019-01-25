Blac Chyna Claps Back At Reports That She Is An Unfit Mother Following Back-To-Back Police Visits

In doing so, she recruited the legal help of her attorney Lisa Bloom to articulate that both of her children are doing just fine in her care.

Blac Chyna is breaking her silence about the wellbeing of her children as well as her ability as a mother after police were called to her home at the top of this week.

According to People, in a statement released by Bloom, the model said her son, King Cairo, 6, and daughter, Dream, 2, are "both healthy and doing very well."

"They were never in any danger and any reports to the contrary are entirely false," the statement read. "I remind the public that anyone who submits a knowingly false report to Child Protective Services may be subject to criminal and civil liability."

These words come in response to reports that, over this past weekend, the Los Angeles Police Department responded to a call regarding a disturbance at Chyna's home.

The police explained that, when they arrived at Chyna's residence at approximately 6:40 p.m., they reportedly did not find any evidence of a crime. The caller, according to TMZ's report, claimed that Chyna was drunk and unable to properly care for Dream.

The cops were called to her home for a second time on Monday regarding a civil standby, which essentially means they were contacted to "keep the peace," according to the LAPD.

Prior to their arrival, Chyna reportedly got into a physical altercation with one of her makeup artists, which may have prompted the call.