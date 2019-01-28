Fetty Wap's Baby's Mother Arrested For Telling Cop: 'Suck My F***ing D**k'

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - DECEMBER 28: Rapper Fetty Wap performs at Orpheum Theater on December 28, 2018 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Erika Goldring/Getty Images)

Prior to her arrest, she got into a massive brawl at a New Jersey White Castle.

Published 5 days ago

One of Fetty Wap's baby's mothers recently got into a scuffle outside a fast food restaurant in New Jersey. While the altercation caught the attention of the police, it was the woman in question's comments to the cops that landed her in cuffs.

According to TMZ, Lezhae Lowder was beaten and left with a thrashed car last week after getting into a "massive brawl" at a New Jersey White Castle.

The police report stated that when the cops arrived at the scene, the fight was over, but a car accident was in sight. Lowder reportedly said the busted vehicle was hers.

The officers claimed that when they began investigating, she became verbally irate and began screaming vulgarities, allegedly telling one of the cops, "Suck my f***ing d**k!"

Upon hurling the lewd order, Lowder was reportedly placed in handcuffs and arrested for disorderly conduct/improper behavior.

The altercation was caught on video and shows a group of people attacking the rapper's baby's mother and her friends.

Take a look, below:

The site stated that the brawl stemmed from a disagreement Lowder had earlier that night at a bar with Fetty Wap's other baby's mother, Alexis Skyy.

Written by Moriba Cummings

(Photo by Erika Goldring/Getty Images)

