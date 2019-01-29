Report: FBI Launches An Investigation Into The Racist, Homophobic Attack Against Jussie Smollett

The incident, which is being referred to as a "possible hate crime" by Chicago police officials, now has the full attention of the FBI.

News of the racist, homophobic attack against Empire star Jussie Smollett shook Hollywood to its core after reports confirming Smollett's assault and hospitalization were confirmed earlier today (Jan 29).

According to ABC News, an FBI invesitgation has been launched because of a mailed-in threat sent to the actor days before he was assaulted by two men in Chicago.

Per ABC News, a letter containing threatening language and a powdery substance investigators believe was likely Tylenol, was sent to a Fox network studio in Chicago almost a week before the attack.

The FBI is now investigating that prior threat, police said.

The Empire star was approached and assaulted by two men in Chicago early Tuesday morning. After screaming racial and homophobic slurs at the actor and singer, the assailants tied a noose around his neck and poured a chemical substance, believed to be bleach, on him.

Once news of his attack went viral, Smollett's peers took to social media extending their well-wishes to the beloved actor and singer.