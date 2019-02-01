Report: Mo'Nique Threatens To Slap Steve Harvey After He Makes An Insulting Request

The comedienne didn’t appreciate how she was being treated while on his talk show.

Published Yesterday

Mo'Nique is currently on the promo trail for her upcoming Las Vegas residency, with one of her recent reported stops being Steve Harvey's eponymous daytime talk show.

While there, however, things reportedly took an unexpected shift after Harvey made a request that the comedienne allegedly found unsettling, prompting her to threaten to slap him in the face.

According to theJasmineBRAND.com, things got heated when Harvey told the Oscar winner that she needed to apologize to Whoopi Goldberg, whom she called "the help" in a recent interview, and the other celebrities she publicly slammed.

Upon hearing his unsolicited suggestion, Mo'Nique reportedly became irate and "threatened to hit Steve in the face."

Things reportedly intensified after Harvey clarified to her that if she went through with her threat, "her husband would have to come out and square off."

The site reports that the cameras were rolling during the heated exchange. However, it remains unknown whether or not it will air or be left on the cutting room floor. Nevertheless, the episode is allegedly set to air in the coming weeks.

Written by Moriba Cummings

(Photos from left: Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic, Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

