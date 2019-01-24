Mo'Nique Rips Into Whoopi Goldberg In Recent Interview: She's 'Always Been The Help'

One of the most notable debates on the subject was shared between the legendary comedienne and The View co-host Whoopi Goldberg , which didn't, at all, end well . Now, with months passing since the sit-down, Mo'Nique is sharing her thoughts on the event, and she made one thing clear: there is nothing Goldberg can teach her that she doesn't already know herself.

Mo'Nique 's now infamous — and, frankly, legendary — proposal of a Netflix boycott led her fans and peers alike to share their thoughts on her sentiment, which stemmed from her being financially low-balled for her talents.

In a heavily detailed feature interview with Vulture, Mo'Nique revisited the moment she shared with the EGOT winner, who, at the time, boldly offered to enlighten her on the way the business works.

"I'm going to stop you because, contractually, when you make a movie, regardless of who you sign the deal with, your job is to go and promote said movie," Goldberg told her during the segment. "And we've had this conversation, and I said if you had called me, I could've schooled you on what was expected."

Mo'Nique, upon mentally reliving the moment, shared that she "had empathy" for Goldberg as she was proposing, in her eyes, that the comic should work for free. The Blackbird star went on to dub her time on the morning program as unproductive.

"The very thing I went to The View to speak about was the very thing I experienced on The View," she said. "You give me three minutes to talk about inequality? Well, I was there the whole show. When you have a woman saying, 'I could have schooled you,' someone would say, 'What was the schooling going to be?'"

The comedienne, after heralding Goldberg as an icon and a legend, then questioned her qualifications for being someone who could "school" her in any way. Her conclusion: she can't.

"How many things has Whoopi Goldberg executive produced?" she asked. "Whoopi Goldberg has always been the help, and I say that humbly. So what is it that you're going to school me on? I've been doing it for almost 30 years... This is a woman who accepted Ted Danson in blackface, and our community praises this woman. So, oftentimes, we do it to ourselves. But, I just can't."

She ended her response with these words: "I love my sister. However, when you know you're being fed the wrong food, you must say, 'I can't chew this, y'all.'"

Read her full comments about Goldberg, here.