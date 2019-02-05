Report: Wendy Williams' Talk Show Staff Is Fuming Over Her 'Emotional' Conversation With Nick Cannon

While she's away, her friend and fellow television personality Nick Cannon has been assuming her duties, for a few days, with the Wild n' Out creator sharing, recently, a private conversation they had about her mental health. New reports indicate that Williams' longstanding colleagues at the show were offended as they were completely left in the dark on the matter.

Wendy Williams is currently on an indefinite hiatus from her eponymous talk show, with her family citing her injury recovery and her Graves' disease diagnosis as the reasons for her absence.

According to The Daily Mail, staff members of the Wendy Williams Show are "furious" with the talk show maven for not including them in the update, especially since they are seemingly unaware of the show's future.

Some of them, who reportedly spoke with the online publication directly, even blasted Williams' reason for keeping away from resuming her duties, with many of them casting major doubt.

"Many of us have been here since the early days, and it's a complete joke to be kept in the dark like this," one staff member reportedly told the site. "How could she be so selfish? We all rely on this paycheck."

The insider went on to call the professional gossiper out for her apparently hypocritical ways.

"I mean, please. She has made a fortune from tearing people down. However, when it comes to her own life, it's all a secret," the source continued. "Imagine if this was another celebrity living their life like she does. She'd be sipping the tea and talking about it on Hot Topics every damn day. She's such a hypocrite."

Expressing frustration over her conversation with Cannon, another claimed there was another reason for her absence.

"She's managed to keep the real reason for her absence a secret, however, you can't leak something that no one knows," the staffer reportedly said. "She'll allegedly pick up the phone for Nick Cannon, but she can't tell us what is going on."

Williams has, thus far, not set a solid date for her definite return to the talk show circuit.