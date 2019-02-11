No Thanks: Wendy Williams' Staff Have Reportedly Washed Their Hands Of Her

Wendy Williams’ staff has a message for her: we don’t want you back.

At least that’s what a source close to Radar Online is saying. According to that insider, “Work is much better” when the show host and her husband aren't there.

Employees from the Wendy Williams Show hope the 54-year-old, who’s been battling health issues and reported marital problems, doesn’t return to the set of her own program.

“It has been like a vacation having guest hosts Opens a New Window,” the source said. “Everyone is laughing and smiling and working together. We all had gotten so used to walking on eggshells around Wendy and Kevin, we forgot what a fun work environment was.

“At first the staff was worried about losing their jobs,” the source admitted. “Now it looks like the show can survive without Wendy, and a lot of people don’t want her to return.”

Apparently, employees for the show also believed operations were brought down due to Williams’ diva behavior. “There was so many unwritten rules with working with Wendy,” the source said. “You couldn’t contact her directly. Only certain staff members could talk with her.”

As for Kevin Hunter? Apparently he wasn’t any better. “No one was allowed to disagree with him. It was a nightmare work environment,” the source revealed. “You never knew what mood Wendy or Kevin were going to be in.”

Wendy Williams hasn’t hosted her show since mid January. She’s delayed her return to the Wendy Williams Show three different times and now there’s serious doubt that she’ll ever again host her program.