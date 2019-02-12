Report: Tracee Ellis Ross' 'Black-Ish' Character May Be Getting An '80s Spin-Off

Fans of ABC's hit sitcom Black-ish may be in for a major treat as Rainbow Johnson, one of the show's leading stars, played by Tacee Ellis Ross , is reportedly on track to securing a spin-off.

According to Deadline, the reported spin-off series will be previewed in a Rainbow-focused episode of Black-ish, which will be the highlight of the show's fifth season. The episode will feature flashbacks to early moments in her childhood and will eventually lead into a potential prequel surrounding Rainbow's experiences as a young girl.

Fans of the show may also know that the character, portrayed by Ross, had quite the specific multicultural upbringing, with the show often poking fun at her "hippie" and effervescent mother.

The plot for the upcoming episode will be set in the 1980s and 1990s and, in the same vein as previous episodes, will explore societal issues through the use of comedy.

While this project, if materialized, will serve as the second spin-off to come from the popular ABC sitcom — the first being Grown-ish, starring Yara Shahidi — it was reportedly the first to be discussed and pitched.

Though no deals or details have been solidified, Black-ish creator Kenya Barris is assumed to serve as an executive producer of the hopefully forthcoming project.