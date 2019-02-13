Joe Budden Asked His Son For Blessings Before Proposing To Cyn Santana, And His Reaction Will Melt Your Heart

Before popping the question to his now fiancée, Cyn Santana , Joe Budden actively sought the approval of one of the closest people to him: his oldest son, Tre .

In this week's episode of Love & Hip Hop, the State of the Culture host had a sweet exchange with his grown son, who encouraged him to ask for Santana's hand in marriage.

"If I were thinking about getting married, you would need time to get used to that," Budden told Tre, to which he responded, "I don't think so. You've been leading up to it... I'd rather you with Cyn than with anyone else."

This loving bond the two now share proves they've done quite a lot of work towards mending their relationship as, back in 2015, Budden shared on VH1's Couples Therapy that his relationship with Tre was "nonexistent."

Watch the father and son share the sweet moment in the clip, below: