Gabrielle Union Hilariously Calls Out Instagram Commenter Who Mistakes Her For Brandy

Made You Look: During The Rise Of Hip Hop's Most Extravagant Era, A New Star Was Born — The Video Vixen | VIXEN.
Every music video needs a leading lady, and these stars didn't come cheap.
The age old adage that all Black people don't look alike was recently revisited when actress Gabrielle Union was mistaken for Brandy by a confident fan on social media.
Cosmetics brand Fenty Beauty shared a photo of Union on Wednesday on Instagram, celebrating her in their Black History Month coverage while promoting their foundation shades.
Take a look at the post, below:
According to E! Online, below the post, which clearly boasted a photo of the Being Mary Jane leading woman, one commenter wrote, "Brandy!!!! I love her."
The Fenty Beauty IG account replied with a series of question mark and exclamation point emojis with Union following suit, soon after, by stressing that while she does love the singer, she is not who was pictured.
"Girl I [heart emoji] @4everybrandy toooooooooo!" she replied. "I, however, am Gabrielle Union Wade and I hope you are never a witness to any crime cuz your eye witness testimony is a problem."
The commenter's words have since apparently been deleted.
While both ladies are undeniably gorgeous, do they even remotely look alike?
(Photos from left: Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for PORTER Incredible Women Gala 2018, Paras Griffin/Getty Images)
Every music video needs a leading lady, and these stars didn't come cheap.
We spent a year asking the biggest names in Hollywood what makes a performance Oscar-worthy. Watch as Denzel Washington, Viola Davis, Barry Jenkins and more share their opinions on winning the coveted award.
COMMENTS