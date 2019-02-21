Khloé Kardashian Shares Heartbreaking Posts After Reports That Tristan Thompson Cheated With Her Sister’s BFF

While Khloé has remained mum since the news made its way online, she recently took to Instagram to subliminally hint at the pair's reported split.

For the past couple of days, Khloé Kardashian has been riddled with jokes surrounding her reportedly failed relationship with her baller bae, Tristan Thompson , after it was alleged that he cheated on her , once again. However, this time around, he is said to have stepped out with her sister Kylie 's best friend.

In a series of cryptic messages posted to her Instagram Story, the reality starlet shared three quotes about heartbreak and betrayal.

"The worst pain is getting hurt by a person you explained your pain to," the first read, which many assume may be directed to Jordyn Woods, Kylie's best friend, and the alleged other woman.

The second was something along the lines of a pep talk to herself and others who may be going through something similar.

"Somebody needs to hear this... That betrayal was your blessing!!!!" it read.

Finally, the third could be interpreted as a direct response to the NBA star's alleged actions: "If they ask you about me, tell them: 'She was the only person that loved me with honesty, and I broke her.'"

Take a look, below: