‘Surviving R. Kelly’ Producers Speak Out After His Indictment For Criminal Sex Abuse

ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 27: R. Kelly Performs During the Hliday Jam at Fox Theater on December 27, 2016 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)

The series sparked a movement toward justice.

Published 13 hours ago

Lifetime has come forward after R. Kelly was indicted on 10 counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse.

The network responsible for airing the Surviving R. Kelly'docuseries released a statement about the alleged charges

“We are proud that Lifetime was able t o provide a platform for survivors to be heard,” the network and producers of the series told PEOPLE.

A six-part docuseries, Surviving R. Kelly featured a collection of interviews from various people involved in the singer’s life. From family members to friends and former co-workers, the docuseries also highlighted women who made claims of sexual assault and misconduct against the singer.

Before news of the indictment against the singer came forward, Lifetime revealed that they would be re-airing Surviving R. Kelly on Monday, February 25, followed by a special taping of Jada Pinkett Smith's Red Table Talk discussing the singer.

R. Kelly has denied vehemently all of the sexual assault and misconduct allegations made against him.

Written by BET Staff

(Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)

