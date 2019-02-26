Looks Like Jordyn Woods Is About To Spill All The Tea To Jada Pinkett-Smith On ‘Red Table Talk’

For the past few weeks, the internet has been flooded with claims that Kylie Jenner's BFF, Jordyn Woods, was the woman who allegedly came between Khloé Kardashian and her man, Tristan Thompson.

Now, after remaining relatively mum on the messy ordeal for some time, Woods has taken to social media to tease that she is set to sit down with Jada Pinkett-Smith, and we can probably assume Jada won’t let her leave her seat without spilling at least some of the tea.