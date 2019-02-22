Jordyn Woods Breaks Her Silence After Tristan Thompson Cheating Scandal With Just Three Words

Made You Look: During The Rise Of Hip Hop's Most Extravagant Era, A New Star Was Born — The Video Vixen | VIXEN.
Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's reported split continues to be a trending topic as several members of the reality TV family subliminally addressed the scandal on social media.
One person who's remained mum on the cheating bit is the NBA star's alleged side chick, Jordyn Woods. However, she recently broke her silence on everything that's been claimed and kept her words extremely brief and direct.
Admist reports that her best friend, Kylie Jenner, "cut her off" after learning of the rumors that she came in between her sister and her baller bae, Woods made her first public post-scandal appearance for her event on Thursday night.
While addressing the crowd, she very briefly shared a few words on the brewing drama.
"Thank you guys for coming out and supporting me through everything that's going on," she said. "It's been real."
Take a look, below:
This comes after People reported that Woods has been "trying to reach out to Khloé and Kylie and everyone else in the family to apologize."
"She wants to apologize and make everything right," the insider added. "She spent the whole night crying with her mom and sister."
