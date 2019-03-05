‘Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta’ Just Added A Major New Cast Member

Made You Look: During The Rise Of Hip Hop's Most Extravagant Era, A New Star Was Born — The Video Vixen | VIXEN.
Former R&B Divas star Faith Evans is headed back to the small screen.
The songstress is slated to appear alongside her husband Stevie J on VH1's Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta.
She made her big debut during a trailer for the show's eighth season. The newlyweds linked up to discuss their sudden marriage with Stevie J's former flame and mother of his child, Mimi Faust.
Faith Evans and Stevie J secretly tied the knot during a July 2018 ceremony in Las Vegas.
Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta season 8 premieres Monday, March 25 at 8 pm.
Check out the trailer for the upcoming season below:
(Photo by VH1)
