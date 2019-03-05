‘Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta’ Just Added A Major New Cast Member

The songstress is slated to appear alongside her husband Stevie J on VH1's Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta.

Former R&B Divas star Faith Evans is headed back to the small screen.

She made her big debut during a trailer for the show's eighth season. The newlyweds linked up to discuss their sudden marriage with Stevie J's former flame and mother of his child, Mimi Faust.

Faith Evans and Stevie J secretly tied the knot during a July 2018 ceremony in Las Vegas.