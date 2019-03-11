This Black Actor Desperately Wants To Be The Next James Bond After Idris Elba Passes On The Gig

Now, another Black actor is coming forward, and he's putting his name in the race to play the iconic spy.

Fans of the James Bond franchise have been campaigning for years for Idris Elba to be recruited for the next installment. However, after the Hollywood heartthrob publicly shared that he has yet to be approached for the gig, the thirst for a Black 007 seemed to dissipate.

British actor David Oyelowo recently said that he is open to being cast as the first-ever Black James Bond.

During an interview with The Times, the Selma star explained that him being cast in the role would "expand horizons" and would give Black youth "a superhero to identify with."

"The significance of someone like me playing a role like James Bond is not lost on me," he told the publication. "It is going to be something that will expand horizons. One of the most beautiful things I have seen in America on Halloween is white kids running around in Black Panther costumes."

Reflecting on his own childhood, Oyelowo added, "I did not have a superhero to identify with growing up on a council estate in Islington. It was all Superman."

If this dream of his were to become a reality, it would not be the first time he made history regarding color lines, as he was the first Black actor to play an English king in productions of "Henry VI" parts I, II, III by the Royal Shakespeare company. He further shared that this progression of a Black Bond is more likely to happen today than ever before.

"When I was at drama school, the idea of a Black James Bond was so far removed from everyone's thinking," he said. "We are talking about real progress. Society is beginning to tell the industries what they want to see."

Would you be here for David Oyelowo as your next 007?