Mariahlynn Drops Bomb After Bomb About Her Relationship With Rich Dollaz During 'Love & Hip Hop' Reunion

The televised event, where all the tea from the season is spilled — and then some — saw cast member Mariahlynn share some personal details about her relationship with Rich Dollaz that apparently no one else knew. In fact, the shocking revelations only saw her romance with the notorious player take a tumble, once again.

The latest season of Love & Hip Hop: New York has now come to a close and the part that viewers waited weeks to see has finally arrived: the reunion.

The "Creep Squad" boss has seemingly steered away from trouble in recent seasons. However, his apparent girlfriend, Mariahlynn, dropped bomb after bomb on their whirlwind eight-year long romance to the surprise of their cast mates.

After confessing to the crowd that she loves Rich, she shared more specific details on their extensive rocky relationship and oddly opened up about their plans to have children. Rich Dollaz, however, appeared visibly mortified and bothered by her unsolicitedly offering up these details about his life.

"Unfortunately, when he found out he had diabetes, he got a vasectomy and we have been talking about kids for a while, so we're trying to see about this reverse thing when he's ready," she said as the audience and the cast gasped in shock. "I love Rich very much. I am very much in love with him."

When asked if he shared the same feelings about her, Rich chastised her for putting his business on blast without his permission.

"You don't have no right to sit on this stage and talk about my disease," he said. "Shut the f**k up and let me speak."

At that point, Rich exited the stage set while the rest of the cast pitied Mariahlynn for "embarrassing herself."

Her response: "First and foremost, I've been with Rich on-and-off for eight years. I was pregnant by Rich. Yes, I've been all that. I'm tired of this s**t."

Soon after, following in his tracks to discuss what went down on stage, she broke down when he refused to stick up for her in front of their peers.

Take a look at the cringe-worthy exchange, below: