‘Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta’ Star Spice Finally Explains Why She Had A Drastic ‘White Face’ Makeover

She has since come forward, explaining that the skin-lightening incident was merely a temporary ploy to promote her single , which tackled the issue of colorism. Turns out, the dramatic move was actually inspired by a personal experience, in which Spice was, not-so-subtly, told that her appeal, as an artist, was limited because of her skin tone. And, it was captured on camera. Footage from the scene will certainly help you have empathy for the singer and Reality star.

Fans of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta’s star and Dancehall queen, Spice, may recall that she was involved in a "skin bleaching" controversy in October 2018.

In an exclusive clip, a teaser for season eight of L&HH: Atlanta, Spice is shown discussing her "look" and the pressure she feels regarding her deeper complexion, particularly. In the video, Spice is told that her stage presence is a 10 but her appearance could use some work. “I love the look, but maybe you want to take your look to another level," he told her.

Later, when asked if she felt his comments were in reference to her skin tone, she responded, "What else? It's not because of my talent."

Subsequent scenes show Spice at a skin bleaching consultation with a doctor, who stressed that if she were to go through with the process, she would first be required to have a psychological evaluation.

Take a look at the trailer, below: