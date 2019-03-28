Report: Kylie Jenner Refusing To Film For 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' After Jordyn Woods Scandal

Made You Look: During The Rise Of Hip Hop's Most Extravagant Era, A New Star Was Born — The Video Vixen | VIXEN.
The 16th season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians is set to premiere in a matter of weeks, with drama involving Khloé Kardashian, Tristan Thompson and Jordyn Woods serving as its focal point.
While the majority of the famous family — even Khloé — was just fine with opening up about their personal issues for the reality show, as shown in the trailer, Kylie Jenner is reportedly shying away from the cameras due to the dissolving of her friendship with Woods.
According to Us Weekly, after learning of the cheating scandal between Tristan and Jordyn, Kylie almost quit the popular E! series. While she ultimately decided not to completely sign away her involvement in the monster show, it is reported that she’s taking a break from the cameras.
The site reports that after the alleged love triangle between Jordyn, Khloé and Tristan, Kylie went on a hiatus from filming and only just recently resumed.
"It's been a struggle and difficult," an insider told the site regarding her handling of the news. "She was very upset about the situation with Jordyn. And also just didn't want to deal with it."
While her sister Khloé didn't appear to mind being taped during the challenging and humiliating time, Kylie reportedly didn't feel the same as the site reports she knew if cameras were there, she would be forced to respond "and have to address it."
As previously reported, Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods' longtime friendship hit the rocks after the latter appeared on Red Table Talk where she directly addressed the claims that she and Tristan Thompson had a romantic relationship. While she denied that things got physical between them, she did admit that Tristan kissed her. The confession sparked rage from Khloé, who immediately tweeted that Jordyn broke up her family. Kylie has been silent through the ordeal, understandably not wanting to get between her sister and her BFF.
Presumably, all will be discussed eventually on an episode of KUWTK.
