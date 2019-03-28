Report: Kylie Jenner Refusing To Film For 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' After Jordyn Woods Scandal

The 16th season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians is set to premiere in a matter of weeks, with drama involving Khloé Kardashian, Tristan Thompson and Jordyn Woods serving as its focal point.

While the majority of the famous family — even Khloé — was just fine with opening up about their personal issues for the reality show, as shown in the trailer, Kylie Jenner is reportedly shying away from the cameras due to the dissolving of her friendship with Woods.

According to Us Weekly, after learning of the cheating scandal between Tristan and Jordyn, Kylie almost quit the popular E! series. While she ultimately decided not to completely sign away her involvement in the monster show, it is reported that she’s taking a break from the cameras.