Khloé Kardashian Has A Tearful Meltdown Over Tristan Thompson And Jordyn Woods Cheating Drama In ‘KUWTK’ Trailer

The 16th season (!) of Keeping Up With the Kardashians is right around the corner, and to build the anticipation for the premiere, E! just released the trailer that heavily focused on Khloé Kardashian 's recent relationship woes involving her ex Tristan Thompson and Jordyn Woods . We know this story from Twitter and Red Table Talk , but now, for the first time, viewers can see firsthand what Khloé went through when she found out her man had tried to cheat on her — again.

Khloé was shown bursting into tears while recounting the events that led to her now broken relationship with the NBA star.

"It just sucks it has to be so public," she said through tears in the promo clip. "I'm not just a TV show. Like, this is my life... Tristan might love me, whatever that means. He has no respect for me whatsoever."

In another explosive scene shown in the trailer, she is heard screaming into the phone, "My family was ruined!... Liar!"

Elsewhere in the clip, the Kardashian clan is shown toasting Kylie Jenner and her former bestie, Jordyn Woods — a scene that was clearly shot prior to the scandal involving Thompson.

Take a look at the trailer for the new season of the reality show that just won't quit, below: