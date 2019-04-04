EJ Johnson Has The Best Answer For People Who Won’t Stop Asking If He Wants To Transition To A Woman

Known for slaying the latest fashion and keeping a face beat for the gods, EJ Johnson recently addressed whether or not he’d be interested in transitioning into a woman. The answer is no. Magic Johnson’s son is comfortable in his body but certainly supports others who are struggling with gender identity.

The 26-year-old set the record straight during an appearance on the new E! News digital series Just the Sip. Johnson told host Justin Sylvester, "I don't feel that I'm in the wrong body. I feel like this is the body I'm supposed to be in."

He continued, "I like myself the way that I am.'

EJ offered support to those considering transitioning, “I'm very happy with myself and I think I always say that I think if you feel like you're not in the right body, then by all means get to where you want to be.” See below: