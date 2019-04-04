Taraji P. Henson Shares An Update On Jussie Smollett’s State Of Mind And His Future On ‘Empire’

Jussie Smollett has been going through a lot lately — from the constant jokes to the criticism on social media following the dismissal of his hate crime case, the embattled star has been through the ringer.

Despite it all, the actor still has one person in his corner that is sticking by him: his TV mother, Taraji P. Henson.

While appearing on Thursday morning's episode of daytime talk show The View, Henson spoke out about Smollett's current state of mind, saying that he is "doing well."

"I talk to Jussie all the time," she said. "And he's doing well. We're all doing well. The show is doing well. We're on hiatus right now. The writers are trying to figure out what the next season is going to look like, what our storyline is going to be. They're trying to drum up some really good, juicy stuff for you guys."

The Empire leading lady also clarified that, as far as she knows, nothing has changed regarding the actor's spot on the hit Fox drama series.

"[He's] definitely going to be on the show," she added when asked about the next season. "I haven't heard anything else."

Take a look at the clip below: