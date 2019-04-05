Kristoff St. John's Ex-Wife Clears The Air Over Discrepancy In His Will

Young and the Restless star Kristoff St. John's death has been riddled with family controversy involving claims that the actor's financial affairs were scattered at the time of his passing.

Now, his ex-wife, Mia St. John, is speaking out, clarifying that, while the actor did not have a set will in place, his finances were definitely in order.

"Kristoff did not have a will," Mia, a professional boxer, told People. "What was found were pages in a journal. There were things that were scribbled out, crossed out, and we just want to make sure — my daughter just wants to make sure — that his wishes are carried out."

Mia's comments come in response to reports that the former soap opera star's older daughter, Paris, filed to control her father's estate after he allegedly died without a will. As previously reported, she later filed an objection to her grandfather Christopher's probate filing requesting control over the beloved actor's monetary matters after he found what he claimed to be a "handwritten will." Paris contested, however, that his discovery was just a private journal entry.

"It's not like she's fighting with her grandfather," Mia said of her daughter. "She's just trying to make sure that everything goes according to what Kristoff had wanted."

Mia further explained that Paris solely filed for control, as her half-sister, Lola St. John, is underage.

Furthermore, to those claiming Kristoff did not "have his affairs in order," Mia had something to say: "I've heard a lot of people say like, 'Well, I can't believe he didn't have his affair in order.' Well, he did have his affairs in order," she added. "I mean, he had a life insurance policy — I was the beneficiary."

As previously reported, Kristoff St. John was found dead at his home on February 3. He was 52. His death was ruled an accident.