Report: Wendy Williams Files For Divorce From Husband Kevin Hunter

Wendy Williams' marriage to her husband of nearly 22 years, Kevin Hunter, has been plagued with rumors of infidelity, over the past few months. Now, it is being confirmed that the talk show host has filed for divorce.

Williams' attorney confirmed the news to Page Six on Thursday amid allegations that Hunter, who also serves as her manager, has fathered a child with a woman who goes by the name of Sharina Hudson. She reportedly gave birth to the baby last month.

Despite their longtime marriage being riddled with rumors of infidelity for years, neither party has confirmed them. Williams, however, vaguely addressed the media's coverage of her reportedly strained relationship with Hunter upon her return from her two-month hiatus from her eponymous talk show.

"I'm still very much in love with my husband," she told her viewers. "Don't ask me about mine." Pointing to her wedding ring, she added, "It ain't going anywhere. Not in this lifetime."

Williams, 54, and Hunter first met at a skating rink in 1994 and got married three years later. They share a 19-year-old son, Kevin Hunter Jr., together.