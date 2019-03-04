Wendy Williams Directly Addresses Rumors About Her Marriage As She Returns To Her Talk Show

Wendy Williams officially made her grand return to her daytime talk show on Monday morning (March 4) and, before taking back the "Hot Topics" reins, she addressed her extended absence and the past media coverage surrounding her reportedly crumbling marriage.

Williams, 54, emotionally thanked her "co-hosts" for sticking with her throughout her lengthy break, saying that she's "doing better now" before explaining why she had been away for so long.

"We were supposed to only be off for two weeks for Christmas vacation... I started to feel thyroid issues," she said. "They're still adjusting my meds."

After giving more personal details about her recovery, including MRIs and CAT scans, she delved into the "Hot Topics" segment before suddenly transitioning into some commentary on her and her husband's alleged marital issues — rumored to have played a big part in her extended absence.

"I want to shout-out to my husband. I'm still wearing my ring," she said. "Believe me you, when you've been with somebody for 28 years, married for 25 years... We know each other. He's my best friend, he's my lover... I know what you've been seeing... but hunty, let me show you who I feel in love with and who he fell in love with."

The talk show maven proceeded to show a throwback photo of her and her husband, Kevin Hunter, dated 28 years ago.

"I'm still very much in love with my husband and anyone who's been married... you know," she added. "Marriages have ebbs and flows, marriage isn't easy. And don't ask me about mine until you see this [her ring] gone. And it ain't going anywhere. Not in this lifetime."

As previously reported, Williams first took a leave of absence from the morning program on December 6, 2018, after reportedly fracturing her shoulder. Though she was set to resume taping on January 14, 2019, her return was then pushed back to January 21, with the show announcing she was taking a "necessary, extended break" to focus on her "personal and physical well-being."

Several celebrities, including Nick Cannon, took her place as she healed.