Season 4 Of 'Insecure' Delayed Until 2020

Bad news for Insecure fans.

Loyal viewers of the HBO series usually equate the vast approaching of summertime with its forthcoming season premiere. However, it appears as that won't be happening for the popular show's fourth season as its hiatus has recently been extended.

Speaking with Vulture, HBO's chief of programming, Casey Bloys, cited the show's main star Issa Rae's packed plate and her recent blockbuster successes as the reason for the extended break.

"Well, Issa became a big movie star!" he said. "We're not the first place to deal with this, but when you're in business with very creative and talented people, there's a lot more opportunities for people to do things. Issa, I think, partly wanted a break to come back to it fresh."

While fans of the show are expected to be disappointed by the news — trust that we are too — this all just means the forthcoming fourth season will bring much more quality storytelling and performances with the cast and crew having more time to create. Silver lining, right?

Rae's been booked and busy as of late, with the premiere of her latest movie, Little, an upcoming film alongside LaKeith Stanfield titled The Photograph, and two new shows for HBO in the pipeline. It's safe to say that the powerhouse actress is sure to make up for lost time with the plethora of projects she has coming up.

With that said, get ready for your "Issa, Molly and friends" fix in 2020.