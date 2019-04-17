Wendy Williams And Charlamagne Tha God End Nearly Decade-Long Feud

With days passing since Wendy Williams addressed her divorce from her husband and manager, Kevin Hunter, it appears as she's buried the hatchet with one of her earliest and most renowned enemies: Charlamagne Tha God.

As long-standing fans of Williams know, nearly 10 years ago she and the Breakfast Club co-host had a huge falling out after Charlamagne introduced Hunter to his now-alleged mistress, Sharina Hudson. The radio DJ opened up about this to Page Six, explaining that the relationship was meant to be strictly professional between the two and he never meant for it to negatively affect Williams' marriage as she served as his mentor during their collaborative days on the radio.

"The reason Kevin Hunter and I fell out, and the reason why I don't communicate with Wendy anymore, is because of Sharina," he told Page Six.

Now, fresh off the news that Williams has filed for divorce from Hunter, the two have seemingly made amends, with Williams explaining on Wednesday's episode of her eponymous talk show that Charlamagne invited her out to dinner.

"The invitations for social events keep pouring into my phone and stuff. They really do," she told her audience. "I was minding my own business last night, reading my book... and all of a sudden, my cell phone rings."

After explaining that it was her audience hype man, DJ Boof, who was on the other end, she said, to the surprise of her "co-hosts," that Charlamagne called soon after.

"It wasn't Boof [the second time] — it was Charlamagne [Tha God]," she said as the audience erupted in applause. "Charlamagne wanted to take me for dinner!"

She added that since the night Charlamagne chose coincided with her plans with Boof, he recommended that they make it a group affair.

"So, Charlamagne says, 'Well, I know Boof. Why don't we both take you out?'" she added. "So, I said, 'Look, I'm reading. I have my food here. You call Boof."

After DJ Boof confirmed that they connected, she continued, "Alright, good. So I've got a double date."

Watch her explain it all, below: