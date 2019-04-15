Wendy Williams Breaks Her Silence On Divorce From Husband: 'I'm On The Loose'

Wendy Williams' marriage to her husband and manager Kevin Hunter has been plagued with rumors of infidelity for years, with the chatter reaching new heights after it was reported that her partner of more than 20 years recently welcomed a child with his mistress.

Days after her attorneys confirmed that she has now officially filed for divorce from Hunter, Williams is now breaking her silence on the matter, herself, and shared some uplifting news about her personal health in the same breath.

During Monday's episode of her eponymous morning talk show, Williams revealed to her "co-hosts" that she will be leaving the sober house where she's called home for the past few months "in just a few days." After the audience broke out in applause, she added that she now plans on making a new life for just her and her only child, Kevin Hunter Jr.

"You know I've been dealing with issues with addiction and alcoholism and I have a whole new life that I plan for myself and my son," she said. "Believe me you, when you lay in a room with no TV and four gray walls, all day, and no telephone at your all-ready and you lay there and you think about your life — this is my life at the sober house."

The embattled talk show host credited her experience at the sober house for opening her eyes to what was happening in her life, and for helping her to make the right decisions in moving forward.

"It's one of the best things, honestly, that could've ever happened to me because, when you think about your life, you think about how you've been delivering to the world," she said. "Everybody has things in their life that they're embarrassed to share with the world, or they're frightened to share with the world, or they're not ready to share with the world and addressing my sobriety, my addiction, head on has really helped me sort out every single compartment of my life."

In case her viewers didn't get the message, in the next segment, while discussing Cardi B, the soon-to-be-single talk show maven paused to comment on the rapper's "chocolate drop" bodyguard, letting her viewers know, "I'm on the loose."

Kudos to Wendy for being so brave and open in this moment.