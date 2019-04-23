‘Love & Hip Hop’ Star JuJu Was Mistaken For Gabrielle Union By A Fan, And Her Reaction Is Hilarious

JuJu Casteneda and Gabrielle Union are both stunning women whose presence is felt whenever they step into a room. Sometimes, though, that presence causes a bit of confusion.

The two stars, apparently, are often mistaken for one another by fans. That’s what happened recently when a fan approached the Love & Hip Hop: New York star for a picture in a hotel hallway. When they were done, the woman referred to JuJu as Gabrielle Union, turning the nice moment into a potentially very awkward one.