‘Love & Hip Hop’ Star JuJu Was Mistaken For Gabrielle Union By A Fan, And Her Reaction Is Hilarious

Photo: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

She turned an awkward run-in into a viral moment.

Published 15 hours ago

JuJu Casteneda and Gabrielle Union are both stunning women whose presence is felt whenever they step into a room. Sometimes, though, that presence causes a bit of confusion.

The two stars, apparently, are often mistaken for one another by fans. That’s what happened recently when a fan approached the Love & Hip Hop: New York star for a picture in a hotel hallway. When they were done, the woman referred to JuJu as Gabrielle Union, turning the nice moment into a potentially very awkward one.

Thankfully, JuJu has a great sense of humor and played it totally cool — and even took another photo with the woman. What a sport!

We can hardly blame the fan, though. JuJu looks so much like the Being Mary Jane star that an Instagram post she made last December had even her ride-or-die fans confused. Within her comments, people made remarks like, “I swear you look like Gabrielle Union!!! You should be FIRST LADY, somebody’s wife of a PRESIDENT,” and “I thought u were @gabunion for like ten minutes.”

While they don’t share the same ancestry – JuJu is second generation Cuban and Gabrielle revealed in an interview she West African, Filipino, and Native American – they do share the same striking features.

Written by BET Staff

Photo: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

